New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of CAI International worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $964.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.56. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

