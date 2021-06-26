New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 236,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

