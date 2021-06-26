New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

