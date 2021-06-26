New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,867 shares of company stock worth $5,853,212. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

