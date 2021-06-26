New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,794 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.