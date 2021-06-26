New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,766,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,766,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

