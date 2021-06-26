New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,500 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.