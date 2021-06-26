New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 549,000 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 549,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 35.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 84,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 214,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

