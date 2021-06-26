New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,016 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

