New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,300 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of MSG Networks worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 419.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

