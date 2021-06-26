New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.