Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

