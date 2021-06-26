News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in News were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of News by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of News by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in News by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWS stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.