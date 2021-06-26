Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.04 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $104.04 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,709 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,061 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.