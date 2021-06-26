NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,521.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.24 or 0.01412463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00391996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013261 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.