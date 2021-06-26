NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. 6,677,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

