NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.97 Million

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post sales of $139.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.04 million and the highest is $143.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $130.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $579.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.06 million to $582.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $602.39 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

