NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

