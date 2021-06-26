NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

NFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NFI Group stock opened at C$28.01 on Friday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.42.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.71%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

