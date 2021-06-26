NFT Alley (ALLEY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,228.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003778 BTC on exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $617,656.66 and approximately $2,228.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

