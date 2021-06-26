NFT Index Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $432.72 or 0.01312817 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $965,047.68 and approximately $38,209.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00595713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038808 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.