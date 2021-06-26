NFTX (NFTX) Hits Market Cap of $17.41 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 19% against the dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $696,188.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.99 or 0.00117175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00052274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00576184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037848 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

