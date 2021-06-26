Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 35,611 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,790.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,164 shares of company stock worth $960,814. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.