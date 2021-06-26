Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 35,611 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69.
In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,790.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,164 shares of company stock worth $960,814. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.