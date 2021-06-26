Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $324,347.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

