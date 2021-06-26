Nimiq 24 Hour Volume Hits $473,204.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $34.82 million and approximately $473,204.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.07 or 0.05631196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.01419502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00392464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00125992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00629125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.00390951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006906 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,606,085,331 coins and its circulating supply is 7,944,585,331 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.