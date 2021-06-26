NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of NiSource worth $101,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.