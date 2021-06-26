NIX (NIX) Market Cap Tops $6.98 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $6.98 million and $59,381.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.55 or 0.05662666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.01422152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00392037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00125626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.32 or 0.00631042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00390057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038043 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,216,095 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

