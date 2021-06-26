nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of nLIGHT worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $32.64 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

