Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.01

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and traded as high as $37.07. Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

