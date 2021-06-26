Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 562,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.71. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

