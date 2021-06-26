Non-Fungible Yearn Market Capitalization Achieves $4.08 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $176,745.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for approximately $54.70 or 0.00176582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,528 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

