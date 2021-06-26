Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Down 46.6% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $54.03 or 0.00163810 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $4.03 million and $189,554.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,577 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

