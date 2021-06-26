Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.81 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $472,294.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $3.59 or 0.00011310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,179,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

