Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $220.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

