Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $265.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

