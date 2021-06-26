Northern Trust Corp Buys 17,634 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Medpace worth $73,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,753,987.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,032 shares of company stock valued at $41,099,506. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

