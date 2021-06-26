Northern Trust Corp Buys 20,346 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of NeoGenomics worth $75,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,411,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

NEO opened at $46.41 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -580.13 and a beta of 0.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.