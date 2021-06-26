Northern Trust Corp Buys 94,501 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of The New York Times worth $75,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

