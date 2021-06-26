Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Globant worth $69,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.50. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $137.97 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.