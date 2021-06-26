Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,357,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.68% of Radian Group worth $74,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.26 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

