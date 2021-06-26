Northern Trust Corp Has $69.27 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of United Bankshares worth $69,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.10 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

