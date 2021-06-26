Northern Trust Corp Has $74.87 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Alaska Air Group worth $74,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

