Northern Trust Corp Has $76.26 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,243 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Digital Turbine worth $76,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 154,280 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 89,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $77.50 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

