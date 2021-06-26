Northern Trust Corp Has $76.97 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Stericycle worth $76,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 62.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

