Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Vipshop worth $77,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

