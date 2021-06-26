Northern Trust Corp Purchases 69,259 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of American Campus Communities worth $72,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

