Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.67% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $75,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE SSD opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.