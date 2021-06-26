Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $72,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

