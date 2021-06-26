Northern Trust Corp Sells 118,174 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of UFP Industries worth $72,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.73 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.