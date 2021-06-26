Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,458 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of The Ensign Group worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,088 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,147. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

